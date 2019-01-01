36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 05:23 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
36KR Holdings beat estimated earnings by 475.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.075 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was down $365.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.22% drop in the share price the next day.
36KR Holdings (KRKR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 29, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $-0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $18.3M, which beat the estimate of $18.1M.
