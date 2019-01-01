ñol

36KR Holdings
(NASDAQ:KRKR)
0.88
-0.02[-2.22%]
At close: May 27
0.93
0.0500[5.68%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.82 - 0.94
52 Week High/Low0.5 - 2.78
Open / Close0.94 / 0.88
Float / Outstanding- / 40.6M
Vol / Avg.21.6K / 133.4K
Mkt Cap35.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.94
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.36
Total Float-

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

36KR Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 29

EPS

$0.075

Quarterly Revenue

$18.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$116.3M

Earnings Recap

 

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 05:23 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

36KR Holdings beat estimated earnings by 475.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.075 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $365.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.22% drop in the share price the next day.

 

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of 36KR Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

36KR Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) reporting earnings?
A

36KR Holdings (KRKR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 29, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were 36KR Holdings’s (NASDAQ:KRKR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $18.3M, which beat the estimate of $18.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.