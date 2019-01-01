36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 05:23 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

36KR Holdings beat estimated earnings by 475.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.075 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $365.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.22% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.