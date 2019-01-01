36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for 36KR Holdings
The latest price target for 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) was reported by Needham on August 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting KRKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 430.97% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) was provided by Needham, and 36KR Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 36KR Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 36KR Holdings was filed on August 5, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 5, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 36KR Holdings (KRKR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $6.00. The current price 36KR Holdings (KRKR) is trading at is $1.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
