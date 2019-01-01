Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$68.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$68.9M
Earnings History
Kore Group Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) reporting earnings?
Kore Group Holdings (KORE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kore Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Kore Group Holdings’s (NYSE:KORE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $67.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
