Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$290M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$290M
Earnings History
Eastman Kodak Questions & Answers
When is Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) reporting earnings?
Eastman Kodak (KODK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Eastman Kodak’s (NYSE:KODK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $381M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
