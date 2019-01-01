Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ:KNTK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kinetik Holdings
Kinetik Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ: KNTK) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $80.00 expecting KNTK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.19% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ: KNTK) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Kinetik Holdings maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kinetik Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kinetik Holdings was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $72.00 to $80.00. The current price Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) is trading at is $86.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
