Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ:KNTK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.210
Quarterly Revenue
$257.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$257.2M
Earnings History
Kinetik Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ:KNTK) reporting earnings?
Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ:KNTK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Kinetik Holdings’s (NASDAQ:KNTK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $34M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
