Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE: KNSL) was reported by RBC Capital on September 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $220.00 expecting KNSL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.51% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE: KNSL) was provided by RBC Capital, and Kinsale Capital Gr maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kinsale Capital Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kinsale Capital Gr was filed on September 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $235.00 to $220.00. The current price Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) is trading at is $230.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
