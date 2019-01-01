ñol

Kinsale Capital Gr
(NYSE:KNSL)
220.63
6.26[2.92%]
At close: May 27
220.23
-0.4000[-0.18%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low216.02 - 220.45
52 Week High/Low156.27 - 245.17
Open / Close216.77 / 220.23
Float / Outstanding19.3M / 22.9M
Vol / Avg.70.5K / 104.8K
Mkt Cap5.1B
P/E32.43
50d Avg. Price222.59
Div / Yield0.52/0.24%
Payout Ratio6.96
EPS1.4
Total Float19.3M

Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kinsale Capital Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$1.630

Quarterly Revenue

$180.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$180.3M

Earnings Recap

Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kinsale Capital Gr beat estimated earnings by 26.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.76 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was up $44.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.6, which was followed by a 13.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kinsale Capital Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.99 1.07 0.84 0.79
EPS Actual 1.59 1.28 1.11 1.14
Revenue Estimate 153.00M 138.36M 128.98M 121.79M
Revenue Actual 164.88M 153.01M 138.28M 139.33M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kinsale Capital Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Kinsale Capital Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL) reporting earnings?
A

Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Q
What were Kinsale Capital Gr’s (NYSE:KNSL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $45.5M, which missed the estimate of $45.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.