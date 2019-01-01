Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kinsale Capital Gr beat estimated earnings by 26.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.76 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was up $44.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.6, which was followed by a 13.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kinsale Capital Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.99 1.07 0.84 0.79 EPS Actual 1.59 1.28 1.11 1.14 Revenue Estimate 153.00M 138.36M 128.98M 121.79M Revenue Actual 164.88M 153.01M 138.28M 139.33M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.