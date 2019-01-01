Knowles (NYSE:KN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Knowles
Knowles Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Knowles (NYSE: KN) was reported by Susquehanna on April 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting KN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.34% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Knowles (NYSE: KN) was provided by Susquehanna, and Knowles downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Knowles, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Knowles was filed on April 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Knowles (KN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $24.00 to $22.00. The current price Knowles (KN) is trading at is $19.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
