ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Knowles
(NYSE:KN)
19.28
0.27[1.42%]
At close: May 27
19.28
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low19.14 - 19.31
52 Week High/Low18.01 - 23.81
Open / Close19.25 / 19.28
Float / Outstanding62.9M / 91.8M
Vol / Avg.421.6K / 890.3K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E11.52
50d Avg. Price19.7
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.2
Total Float62.9M

Knowles (NYSE:KN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Knowles reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.350

Quarterly Revenue

$201.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$201.4M

Earnings Recap

Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) rose 1.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Quarterly Results Earnings per share increased 3200.00% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of

Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) rose 1.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3200.00% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $199,800,000 rose by 31.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $194,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Knowles Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.38-$0.42 vs $0.37 Est., Sales $227M-$237M vs $227.43M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.knowles.com%2F&eventid=3193569&sessionid=1&key=B88C8FC9FEE6DF9A69405029EBA79250&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $22.11

52-week low: $14.03

Price action over last quarter: down 8.49%

Company Profile

Knowles Corp is a provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions. It primarily serves the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. The business activities of the group are functioned through Audio and PD segments. The Audio segment designs and manufactures innovative audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and IoT markets, Whereas the PD group specializes in the design and delivery of highly engineered capacitors and RF devices for technically demanding applications.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Knowles using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Knowles Questions & Answers

Q
When is Knowles (NYSE:KN) reporting earnings?
A

Knowles (KN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Knowles (NYSE:KN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Q
What were Knowles’s (NYSE:KN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $190.2M, which beat the estimate of $190M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.