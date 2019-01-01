Knowles (NYSE:KN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) rose 1.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 3200.00% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $199,800,000 rose by 31.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $194,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Knowles Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.38-$0.42 vs $0.37 Est., Sales $227M-$237M vs $227.43M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.knowles.com%2F&eventid=3193569&sessionid=1&key=B88C8FC9FEE6DF9A69405029EBA79250®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $22.11

52-week low: $14.03

Price action over last quarter: down 8.49%

Company Profile

Knowles Corp is a provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions. It primarily serves the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. The business activities of the group are functioned through Audio and PD segments. The Audio segment designs and manufactures innovative audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and IoT markets, Whereas the PD group specializes in the design and delivery of highly engineered capacitors and RF devices for technically demanding applications.