KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KemPharm reported in-line EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was down $8.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KemPharm's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.07
|0.22
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.06
|-0.40
|-1.61
|Revenue Estimate
|2.23M
|2.18M
|12.10M
|2.10M
|Revenue Actual
|2.60M
|1.97M
|11.99M
|12.10M
KemPharm Questions & Answers
KemPharm (KMPH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.44, which beat the estimate of $-0.63.
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
