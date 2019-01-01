KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KemPharm reported in-line EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $8.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KemPharm's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 0.22 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.06 -0.40 -1.61 Revenue Estimate 2.23M 2.18M 12.10M 2.10M Revenue Actual 2.60M 1.97M 11.99M 12.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.