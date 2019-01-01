KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KKR & Co beat estimated earnings by 12.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.98.
Revenue was up $684.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 3.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KKR & Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.21
|0.93
|0.83
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|1.59
|1.05
|1.05
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|1.88B
|1.50B
|1.35B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|2.22B
|1.70B
|1.74B
|1.22B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of KKR & Co using advanced sorting and filters.
KKR & Co Questions & Answers
KKR & Co (KKR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.67.
The Actual Revenue was $365.2M, which beat the estimate of $309.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.