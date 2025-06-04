On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he is long on American Express Company AXP, adding that credit losses came in the lowest level in eight quarters.

The company, on April 17, reported revenue (net of interest expense) growth of 7% year-on-year to $16.97 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $16.94 billion.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, said she likes KKR & Co. Inc. KKR, which is down 18%.

Supporting her view, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Brown, on May 23, maintained KKR with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $136 to $140.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, said DoorDash, Inc. DASH is about to make another all-time high.

As per the recent news, DoorDash, on May 27, said it is initiating a significant capital raise as part of its efforts to preserve financial flexibility and support future strategic initiatives. The food delivery company has announced plans to issue $2 billion in convertible senior notes due in 2030 through a private offering to qualified institutional investors.

Price Action:

American Express shares gained 0.7% to close at $297.39 on Tuesday.

KKR fell 1.1% to close at $120.48 on Tuesday.

DoorDash shares gained 0.4% to close at $213.70 during the session.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock