KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KKR & Co
KKR & Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $79.00 expecting KKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.10% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and KKR & Co maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KKR & Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KKR & Co was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KKR & Co (KKR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $81.00 to $79.00. The current price KKR & Co (KKR) is trading at is $55.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.