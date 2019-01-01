Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kforce reported in-line EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.98.

Revenue was up $56.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kforce's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.9 0.62 0.77 EPS Actual 0.96 1 0.62 0.86 Revenue Estimate 387.67M 391.84M 359.24M 347.17M Revenue Actual 402.73M 403.61M 363.23M 354.05M

