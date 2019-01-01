ñol

Kforce
(NASDAQ:KFRC)
63.76
0.96[1.53%]
Last update: 2:46PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low63.4 - 65.05
52 Week High/Low55.94 - 81.47
Open / Close63.4 / -
Float / Outstanding18M / 21.4M
Vol / Avg.79.1K / 102.5K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E16.31
50d Avg. Price71.83
Div / Yield1.2/1.91%
Payout Ratio27.27
EPS0.94
Total Float18M

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kforce reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$0.930

Quarterly Revenue

$417M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$417M

Earnings Recap

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kforce reported in-line EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.98.

Revenue was up $56.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kforce's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.88 0.9 0.62 0.77
EPS Actual 0.96 1 0.62 0.86
Revenue Estimate 387.67M 391.84M 359.24M 347.17M
Revenue Actual 402.73M 403.61M 363.23M 354.05M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Kforce Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) reporting earnings?
A

Kforce (KFRC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.44, which missed the estimate of $0.46.

Q
What were Kforce’s (NASDAQ:KFRC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $340.3M, which missed the estimate of $345.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.