Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kforce
Kforce Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) was reported by Truist Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $80.00 expecting KFRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.47% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) was provided by Truist Securities, and Kforce maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kforce, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kforce was filed on February 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kforce (KFRC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $70.00 to $80.00. The current price Kforce (KFRC) is trading at is $63.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.