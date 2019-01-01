Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.460
Quarterly Revenue
$1.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.3B
Earnings History
Kelly Services Questions & Answers
When is Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) reporting earnings?
Kelly Services (KELYB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Kelly Services’s (NASDAQ:KELYB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.3B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
