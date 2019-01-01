ñol

Kimball Electronics
(NASDAQ:KE)
18.52
0.36[1.98%]
Last update: 1:54PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low18.22 - 18.65
52 Week High/Low16.66 - 30.61
Open / Close18.31 / -
Float / Outstanding23.8M / 24.9M
Vol / Avg.24.7K / 78.3K
Mkt Cap460.2M
P/E12.88
50d Avg. Price18.38
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.54
Total Float23.8M

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kimball Electronics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.540

Quarterly Revenue

$368.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$368.1M

Earnings Recap

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kimball Electronics beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $57.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 5.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kimball Electronics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.4 0.43 0.43 0.43
EPS Actual 0.2 0.06 0.58 0.39
Revenue Estimate 324.10M 314.10M 320.00M 321.00M
Revenue Actual 315.26M 292.72M 329.12M 310.33M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Kimball Electronics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) reporting earnings?
A

Kimball Electronics (KE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Kimball Electronics’s (NASDAQ:KE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $241.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

