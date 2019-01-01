Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kimball Electronics beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $57.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 5.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kimball Electronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.4
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.2
|0.06
|0.58
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|324.10M
|314.10M
|320.00M
|321.00M
|Revenue Actual
|315.26M
|292.72M
|329.12M
|310.33M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Kimball Electronics Questions & Answers
Kimball Electronics (KE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $241.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
