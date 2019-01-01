Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kimball Electronics
The latest price target for Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) was reported by Lake Street on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting KE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.79% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) was provided by Lake Street, and Kimball Electronics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kimball Electronics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kimball Electronics was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kimball Electronics (KE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $27.00. The current price Kimball Electronics (KE) is trading at is $18.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
