August 14, 2025 11:45 AM 2 min read

Kimball Electronics Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Terawulf, Dlocal, Equinox Gold And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

Avi Kapoor
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc KE rose sharply during Thursday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Kimball Electronics reported quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $380.472 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $333.186 million.

Kimball Electronics shares jumped 9.6% to $22.98 on Thursday

  • Terawulf Inc WULF shares jumped 35.7% to $7.41 after the company announced it signed over 200 MW in 10-year AI hosting agreements with Fluidstack.
  • Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG gained 30.8% to $120.22.
  • Kelly Services Inc KELYB gained 24.3% to $14.84.
  • Dlocal Ltd DLO surged 23.7% to $14.45 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue results.
  • Bullish BLSH gained 19.2% to $81.08.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN gained 15% to $2.78.
  • Equinox Gold Corp EQX surged 13.7% to $7.72 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • I-Mab ADR IMAB gained 12.7% to $4.78.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc KOD jumped 12% to $9.65 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and announced a price target of $15.
  • Solid Power Inc SLDP jumped 11.5% to $5.37.
  • Weibo Corp WB surged 7.4% to $11.04 following strong quarterly results.
  • Heartflow Inc HTFL surged 7.1% to $35.61.
  • IREN Ltd IREN gained 7% to $18.98. IREN will release FY25 results on Aug. 28.

Photo via Shutterstock

