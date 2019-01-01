Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Keurig Dr Pepper reported in-line EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Keurig Dr Pepper's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.44
|0.37
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.44
|0.38
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|3.30B
|3.16B
|3.05B
|2.72B
|Revenue Actual
|3.39B
|3.25B
|3.14B
|2.90B
Earnings History
Keurig Dr Pepper Questions & Answers
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 27, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $1.25, which missed the estimate of $1.28.
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 27, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which beat the estimate of $1.8B.
