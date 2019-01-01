ñol

Keurig Dr Pepper
(NASDAQ:KDP)
35.02
-0.51[-1.44%]
Last update: 2:02PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low34.96 - 35.86
52 Week High/Low32.44 - 39.35
Open / Close35.61 / -
Float / Outstanding931.6M / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.5.7M / 7.5M
Mkt Cap49.7B
P/E21.15
50d Avg. Price37.09
Div / Yield0.75/2.11%
Payout Ratio44.64
EPS0.41
Total Float931.6M

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Keurig Dr Pepper reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.330

Quarterly Revenue

$3.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.1B

Earnings Recap

 

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Keurig Dr Pepper reported in-line EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Keurig Dr Pepper's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.45 0.44 0.37 0.32
EPS Actual 0.45 0.44 0.38 0.33
Revenue Estimate 3.30B 3.16B 3.05B 2.72B
Revenue Actual 3.39B 3.25B 3.14B 2.90B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Keurig Dr Pepper Questions & Answers

Q
When is Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) reporting earnings?
A

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)?
A

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 27, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $1.25, which missed the estimate of $1.28.

Q
What were Keurig Dr Pepper’s (NASDAQ:KDP) revenues?
A

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 27, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which beat the estimate of $1.8B.

