Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Keurig Dr Pepper reported in-line EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Keurig Dr Pepper's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.44 0.37 0.32 EPS Actual 0.45 0.44 0.38 0.33 Revenue Estimate 3.30B 3.16B 3.05B 2.72B Revenue Actual 3.39B 3.25B 3.14B 2.90B

