ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
KB Home
(NYSE:KBH)
34.50
0.12[0.35%]
Last update: 1:12PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low34.12 - 34.92
52 Week High/Low30.13 - 50.2
Open / Close34.72 / -
Float / Outstanding72.9M / 88.6M
Vol / Avg.642.1K / 2.4M
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E5.32
50d Avg. Price33.47
Div / Yield0.6/1.75%
Payout Ratio9.29
EPS1.51
Total Float72.9M

KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KB Home reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 23

EPS

$1.470

Quarterly Revenue

$1.4B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$1.4B

Earnings Recap

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KB Home beat estimated earnings by 8.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.91 versus an estimate of $1.76, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $481.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KB Home's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.62 1.31 0.92 0.93
EPS Actual 1.65 1.50 1.02 1.12
Revenue Estimate 1.57B 1.50B 1.21B 1.14B
Revenue Actual 1.47B 1.44B 1.14B 1.19B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KB Home using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

KB Home Questions & Answers

Q
When is KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reporting earnings?
A

KB Home (KBH) is scheduled to report earnings on June 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 23, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Q
What were KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1B, which beat the estimate of $925.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.