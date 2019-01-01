ñol

Kadant
(NYSE:KAI)
187.91
3.82[2.08%]
Last update: 11:03AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low184.7 - 188.37
52 Week High/Low164.81 - 240.47
Open / Close188.01 / -
Float / Outstanding9.9M / 11.7M
Vol / Avg.3.7K / 33.6K
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E19.77
50d Avg. Price190.66
Div / Yield1.04/0.56%
Payout Ratio10.74
EPS3.54
Total Float9.9M

Kadant (NYSE:KAI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kadant reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$2.280

Quarterly Revenue

$226.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$226.5M

Earnings Recap

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kadant beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $2.1.

Revenue was up $54.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 3.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kadant's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.02 1.67 1.51 1.36
EPS Actual 2.31 1.97 2.01 1.43
Revenue Estimate 214.60M 199.71M 178.13M 170.02M
Revenue Actual 218.52M 199.79M 195.81M 172.46M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Kadant Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kadant (NYSE:KAI) reporting earnings?
A

Kadant (KAI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kadant (NYSE:KAI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Q
What were Kadant’s (NYSE:KAI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $110.2M, which missed the estimate of $111.8M.

