Kadant (NYSE:KAI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kadant beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $2.1.
Revenue was up $54.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 3.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kadant's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.02
|1.67
|1.51
|1.36
|EPS Actual
|2.31
|1.97
|2.01
|1.43
|Revenue Estimate
|214.60M
|199.71M
|178.13M
|170.02M
|Revenue Actual
|218.52M
|199.79M
|195.81M
|172.46M
Earnings History
