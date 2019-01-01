Kadant (NYSE:KAI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kadant beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $2.28 versus an estimate of $2.1.

Revenue was up $54.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 3.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kadant's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.02 1.67 1.51 1.36 EPS Actual 2.31 1.97 2.01 1.43 Revenue Estimate 214.60M 199.71M 178.13M 170.02M Revenue Actual 218.52M 199.79M 195.81M 172.46M

