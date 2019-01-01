Kadant (NYSE:KAI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kadant
Kadant Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kadant (NYSE: KAI) was reported by Barrington Research on April 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $200.00 expecting KAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.16% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kadant (NYSE: KAI) was provided by Barrington Research, and Kadant maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kadant, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kadant was filed on April 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kadant (KAI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $190.00 to $200.00. The current price Kadant (KAI) is trading at is $190.20, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
