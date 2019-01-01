ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Jianzhi Education Tech
(NASDAQ:JZ)
$3.61
At close: Sep 15
$3.62
0.0100[0.28%]
PreMarket: 6:00AM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range3.51 - 186.01Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 60.6M
Vol / Avg.4K / 5.4MMkt Cap218.6MP/E31.4150d Avg. Price5.83
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.48

Jianzhi Education Tech Stock (NASDAQ:JZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Jianzhi Education Tech

No Data

Jianzhi Education Tech Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Jianzhi Education Tech (JZ)?
A

There is no price target for Jianzhi Education Tech

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Jianzhi Education Tech (JZ)?
A

There is no analyst for Jianzhi Education Tech

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Jianzhi Education Tech (JZ)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Jianzhi Education Tech

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Jianzhi Education Tech (JZ) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Jianzhi Education Tech

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.