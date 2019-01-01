QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.8 - 23.08
Mkt Cap
8.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-53.42
Shares
436.9M
Outstanding
Japan Airlines is an international air transport services company. It offers scheduled and nonscheduled air transport services and aerial work services. The company operates large aircraft, medium-size aircraft, small aircraft, and regional jets. JAL's route network comprises over 100 domestic routes and over 50 international routes. The airline flies to over 50 countries and regions and connects over 300 airports.

Japan Airlines Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Airlines Co (JPNRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Airlines Co (OTCPK: JPNRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Japan Airlines Co's (JPNRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Airlines Co.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Airlines Co (JPNRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Airlines Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Airlines Co (JPNRF)?

A

The stock price for Japan Airlines Co (OTCPK: JPNRF) is $20.34 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:41:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Airlines Co (JPNRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Airlines Co.

Q

When is Japan Airlines Co (OTCPK:JPNRF) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Airlines Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Airlines Co (JPNRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Airlines Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Airlines Co (JPNRF) operate in?

A

Japan Airlines Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.