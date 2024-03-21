Japan Airlines Embarks On Fleet Overhaul with New Boeing And Airbus Purchases

Japan Airlines Co Ltd JPNRF will acquire 42 new aircraft from Boeing Company BA and Airbus SE EADSY as part of its fleet renewal plan.
The Tokyo-based carrier disclosed its plans to purchase 21 Airbus A350-900 aircraft from Airbus, along with 11 A321neo aircraft and 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
The decision is seen as a strategic move to fortify JAL’s international operations, particularly focusing on growth regions like North America, Asia, and India.
On international routes, the airlines will introduce an additional 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft and plans to add 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft to its existing fleet of over 50 Boeing 787 series aircraft.
The new additions, set to be integrated over a six-year period, starting in fiscal 2027. By 2030, Japan Airlines aims to expand and grow its full-service carriers and low-cost carriers (LCCs) by about 1.4 times.
On domestic routes, JAL will introduce 21 Boeing 737-8 aircraft to replace its current Boeing 737-800 fleet, starting from 2026.
In order to update its existing fleet of medium-sized Boeing 767 aircraft, JAL has decided to introduce 11 Airbus A321neo aircraft, marking the first-time introduction of Airbus A321neo aircraft for JAL.
JAL has also decided to introduce one additional Airbus A350-900 as a replacement for the A350-900 aircraft that was lost in January 2024.
