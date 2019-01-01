ñol

JOANN
(NASDAQ:JOAN)
6.32
-0.04[-0.63%]
Last update: 9:43AM
Day High/Low6.27 - 6.33
52 Week High/Low6.23 - 17.5
Open / Close6.32 / -
Float / Outstanding12.2M / 40.7M
Vol / Avg.41.1K / 326.4K
Mkt Cap257M
P/E57.82
50d Avg. Price9.91
Div / Yield0.44/6.92%
Payout Ratio372.73
EPS0.33
Total Float12.2M

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN), Dividends

JOANN issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash JOANN generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.28%

Annual Dividend

$0.44

Last Dividend

Mar 25

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

JOANN Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next JOANN (JOAN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own JOANN (JOAN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for JOANN ($JOAN) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of JOANN (JOAN) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next JOANN (JOAN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for JOANN (JOAN) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)?
A

The most current yield for JOANN (JOAN) is 5.59% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

