Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jumia Technologies
The latest price target for Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) was reported by Stifel on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting JMIA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.81% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) was provided by Stifel, and Jumia Technologies maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jumia Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jumia Technologies was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jumia Technologies (JMIA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $9.00. The current price Jumia Technologies (JMIA) is trading at is $7.58, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
