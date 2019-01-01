Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$47.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Jumia Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Jumia Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) reporting earnings?
Jumia Technologies (JMIA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.03, which missed the estimate of $-0.59.
What were Jumia Technologies’s (NYSE:JMIA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $35.6M, which missed the estimate of $35.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.