ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Jones Lang LaSalle
(NYSE:JLL)
188.62
-0.19[-0.10%]
At close: Jun 3
188.81
0.1900[0.10%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low180.3 - 275.77
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding41.3M / 48.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 333.3K
Mkt Cap9.2B
P/E9.75
50d Avg. Price213.35
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.92
Total Float41.3M

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$335.00

Lowest Price Target1

$217.00

Consensus Price Target1

$282.33

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
20001

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Raymond James
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Wolfe Research

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Jones Lang LaSalle Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)?
A

The latest price target for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) was reported by Raymond James on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $295.00 expecting JLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.40% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) was provided by Raymond James, and Jones Lang LaSalle maintained their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jones Lang LaSalle, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jones Lang LaSalle was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $329.00 to $295.00. The current price Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is trading at is $188.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.