Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) was reported by Raymond James on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $295.00 expecting JLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.40% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) was provided by Raymond James, and Jones Lang LaSalle maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jones Lang LaSalle, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jones Lang LaSalle was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $329.00 to $295.00. The current price Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is trading at is $188.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.