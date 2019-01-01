Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jakks Pacific
Jakks Pacific Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) was reported by BMO Capital on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting JAKK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.01% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) was provided by BMO Capital, and Jakks Pacific upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jakks Pacific, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jakks Pacific was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jakks Pacific (JAKK) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price Jakks Pacific (JAKK) is trading at is $12.65, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
