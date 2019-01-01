Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jacobs Engineering Group beat estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $1.68.

Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jacobs Engineering Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.56 1.53 1.38 EPS Actual 1.56 1.58 1.64 1.66 Revenue Estimate 3.51B 3.71B 3.64B 3.49B Revenue Actual 3.38B 3.59B 3.58B 3.55B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.