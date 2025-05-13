Earnings Just Put Dan Loeb's Bets To The Test — Here's What Held Up

Earnings results this week spanned several sectors represented in Dan Loeb's Third Point portfolio, offering new insight into the firm’s Q4 2024 positions.

Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK: The investor reduced its stake from 7,000,000 shares in the third quarter of 2024 to 3,750,000 shares in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company registered first-quarter EPS losses of 32 cents, compared with the analyst consensus estimate of 10 cents loss and sales of $540.70 million (down 6.6% year over year) outpaced the street view of $540.68 million.

JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky writes that compared to their forecast of $515 million in revenue and $26 million in EBITDA, the outperformance was driven across key metrics, including higher attendance, improved per-patron spending, and additional revenue streams.

D-Box technologies announced expansion of its relationship with Cinemark and will add over 70 D-box haptic-enabled screens across as many as 25 Cinemark theaters in the United States in the next eighteen months.

Year to date, Cinemark fell about 2.13%, compared to the Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF PSCU , which declined about 5.73% over the same time frame.

Corpay, Inc. CPAY: Third Point had trimmed its stake from 765,000 shares in the third quarter of 2024 to 610,000 shares in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company reported first quarter adjusted EPS of $4.51, in line with the consensus, and sales of $1.01 billion, missing the street view of $1.02 billion.

Corpay slightly narrowed its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $20.80 to $21.20 (from $20.75 to $21.25 prior) vs. consensus estimate of $21.08.

The company has increased its 2025 sales guidance to $4.38 billion to $4.46 billion (from its prior range of $4.35 billion to $4.45 billion) vs. the analyst consensus estimate of $4.40 billion.

UBS analyst Roger Boyd lowered the price forecast from $400 to $365, and Raymond James analyst slashed the price forecast from $417 to $414.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. AVDX inked a deal to be acquired by Corpay and TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) for $10 per share in cash, valuing the company at $2.2 billion.

Year to date, Corpay rose about 3.32%, almost similar to SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF FCTE , which rose about 3.16% over the same time frame.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. J: Loeb had 1,650,000 shares in the company as of the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company reported a second-quarter 2025 revenue increase of 2.2% year-over-year to $2.91 billion, topping the $2.18 billion consensus and adjusted EPS of $1.43, which came above the consensus of $1.39.

Jacobs sees adjusted net revenue growing mid-to-high single digits, with an EBITDA margin of 13.8-14.0% and FCF conversion exceeding 100% of net income.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $5.85 – $6.20 (versus the $6.03 consensus) for 2025.

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan raised the price forecast from $152 to $154, Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook boosted the price forecast from $130 to $141, while UBS analyst Steven Fisher lowered the price forecast from $154 to $152.

Year to date, the company's share declined about 4.57% vs. Valued Advisers Trust Kovitz Core Equity ETF EQTY , which rose about 0.04% over the same time frame.

Primo Brands Corporation PRMB: The investor acquired a stake in the company, attaining 2,400,000 shares in the fourth quarter 2024.

The company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 42.1% year-on-year to $1.61 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.62 billion, while adjusted EPS of 29 cents beat the consensus estimate of 23 cents.

For 2025, Primo sees net sales growth of 3%–5% and expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion–$1.628 billion.

Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner initiated coverage on with an Outperform rating and a price forecast of $43.

Year to date, Primo Brands increased about 3.35%, compared to Global X Clean Water ETF AQWA , which rose about 7.49% over the same time frame.

Photo: Shutterstock