Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group
Jacobs Engineering Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) was reported by RBC Capital on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $172.00 expecting J to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.52% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) was provided by RBC Capital, and Jacobs Engineering Group maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jacobs Engineering Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jacobs Engineering Group was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jacobs Engineering Group (J) rating was a maintained with a price target of $173.00 to $172.00. The current price Jacobs Engineering Group (J) is trading at is $138.13, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
