Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Drops Over 2%; Bottomline Technologies Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.87% to 35,585.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.43% to 15,245.07. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.32% to 4,653.92.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 51,435,650 cases with around 824,520 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,726,040 cases and 476,860 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,204,940 COVID-19 cases with 617,520 deaths. In total, there were at least 273,330,020 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,355,740 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares climbed 0.8% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT), up 7% and Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) up 6%.

In trading on Friday, financial shares fell 1.6%.

Top Headline

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY22 sales guidance.

Darden reported quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.43 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $2.27 billion, versus expectations of $2.23 billion.

Darden raised its FY22 sales guidance from $9.4 billion-$9.6 billion to $9.55 billion-$9.7 billion. The company said Chairman and CEO Gene Lee will retire in May 2022 and named President and CFO Rick Cardenas as his replacement.

Equities Trading UP

Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares shot up 56% to $5.14 after the company, and Ipsen, announced an exclusive licensing agreement for elafibranor.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) got a boost, shooting 28% to $3.04 after topline data from Phase 2 study (PULSE-PHPF-002) evaluating the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse via right heart catheterization for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc).

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) shares were also up, gaining 15% to $56.18 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.6 billion.

Equities Trading DOWN

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) shares tumbled 16% to $5.93.

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) were down 10% to $97.89 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and said it expects to be a few hundred vehicles short of its 2021 production target of 1,200 vehicles.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) was down, falling 40% to $0.2952 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.4% to $70.68, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,801.20.

Silver traded up 0.1% Friday to $22.49 while copper fell 0.2% to $4.2960.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.56%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.82% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.67%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.13%, French CAC 40 fell 1.12% and Italy’s FTSE MIB dipped 0.64%.

The annual inflation rate in the Eurozone accelerated to 4.9% in November from 4.1% in the previous month, while construction output increased 4.4% year-over-year in October. Spain's trade deficit widened to EUR 3.4 billion in October from EUR 0.7 billion in the year-ago month.

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany dropped to 94.7 in December, while German producer prices surged 19.2% year-over-year in November, following an 18.4% growth in the prior month. Retail sales in the UK increased 1.4% in November. Passenger car registrations in the European Union dipped 20.5% year-over-year to 713,346 units in November.

Economics

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs gained by 4 to 475 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

