QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28.4 - 58.22
Mkt Cap
4.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.95
Shares
92.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 10:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:52AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.000

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV25.370M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intra-Cellular Therapies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intra-Cellular Therapies's (ITCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.00 expecting ITCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.64% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)?

A

The stock price for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) is $53.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Q

When is Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) reporting earnings?

A

Intra-Cellular Therapies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Q

What sector and industry does Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) operate in?

A

Intra-Cellular Therapies is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.