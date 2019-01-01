|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Intra-Cellular Therapies’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV).
The latest price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.00 expecting ITCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.64% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) is $53.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Intra-Cellular Therapies.
Intra-Cellular Therapies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Intra-Cellular Therapies.
Intra-Cellular Therapies is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.