Fisher, Cohen & Laffont's Robotics Pick Just Triggered A Golden Cross

Robotics just delivered a breakout moment — and it's happening in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) , a stock already sitting deep inside the portfolios of three billionaire heavyweights.

ISRG: Golden Cross Breakout

ISRG just printed the Golden Cross, with the stock's 50-day moving average crossing above the 200-day — a textbook bullish signal traders track as a shift from selling pressure to momentum control. Shares are trading near $575.12, sitting above the eight-day SMA (simple moving average) at $571.89, the 20-day at $565.57, and a sharply rising 50-day at $515.94, all positioned firmly above the 200-day average at $508.70.

Momentum is confirming the setup: MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) is 13.79, signaling strong upside acceleration, while the RSI (relative strength index) at 63.40 shows buying pressure with room to run before overbought territory.

ISRG is up 9.74% year to date and is grinding back toward the 52-week high of $616, well clear of last year's $425 low. In breakout language, the chart just flipped from recovery to potential expansion.

Billionaire Conviction Signal

What amplifies the signal is who's already in the trade.

Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management holds roughly 3.89 million shares worth $1.74 billion, adding more than 40,000 shares last quarter.

Philippe Laffont's Coatue owns 710,000+ shares valued at $318 million.

Steve Cohen's Point72 lifted its stake by more than 80%, now holding over 612,000 shares worth $274 million.

These positions weren't built at the top — they were built early, with average buy prices far lower, and they're being held into strength.

Investor Takeaway

Golden Crosses are common. Golden Crosses backed by billionaire conviction in one of the strongest robotics franchises in tech-healthcare are not.

With demand for robotic-assisted surgery accelerating and ISRG reclaiming trend leadership, this breakout isn't about hype — it's about timing. The signal just fired. The question is, who moves before momentum does the rest?

