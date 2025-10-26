Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.
Warner Bros., Ford, General Motors Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Oct. 20-Oct. 24): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 27.29% this week. The company  is scheduled to release the results of its first quarter financial and operating highlights for the fiscal year 2026 after market close on November 6, 2025.
  2. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) gained 28.89% this week after the company reported first quarter earnings per share above expectations. Also, TD Cowen maintained a Buy rating and raised its price forecast from $305 to $340.
  3. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) gained 21.7% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  4. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) gained 20.78% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
  5. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) gained 18.97% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised 2025 adjusted EPS outlook. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
  6. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) gained 18.95% this week after the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share and sales above expectations. Also multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.
  7. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) gained 14.12% this week after the company reported third-quarter earnings per share and sales above expectations, raised its dividend and added $2 billion to its stock buyback program. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.
  8. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) gained 17.09% this week after the company reported third-quarter earnings per share and sales above expectations.
  9. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) gained 14.95% this week after the New York Post reported the company launched a formal auction. Also, Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan maintains Buy rating on the stock, and raises the price forecast from $18 to $25.
  10. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) gained 15.43% this week after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above estimates. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
