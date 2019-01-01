QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
IVERIC bio Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company is developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases, or IRDs.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
IVERIC bio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IVERIC bio (ISEE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IVERIC bio's (ISEE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IVERIC bio (ISEE) stock?

A

The latest price target for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting ISEE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.55% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IVERIC bio (ISEE)?

A

The stock price for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) is $14.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IVERIC bio (ISEE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IVERIC bio.

Q

When is IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) reporting earnings?

A

IVERIC bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is IVERIC bio (ISEE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IVERIC bio.

Q

What sector and industry does IVERIC bio (ISEE) operate in?

A

IVERIC bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.