Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/86.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.53 - 5.25
Mkt Cap
275.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
105.9M
Outstanding
IsoEnergy Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company's projects profile includes Thorburn Lake, Radio, Geiger and others. It primarily operates in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IsoEnergy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IsoEnergy (ISENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IsoEnergy (OTCQX: ISENF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IsoEnergy's (ISENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IsoEnergy.

Q

What is the target price for IsoEnergy (ISENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IsoEnergy

Q

Current Stock Price for IsoEnergy (ISENF)?

A

The stock price for IsoEnergy (OTCQX: ISENF) is $2.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IsoEnergy (ISENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IsoEnergy.

Q

When is IsoEnergy (OTCQX:ISENF) reporting earnings?

A

IsoEnergy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IsoEnergy (ISENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IsoEnergy.

Q

What sector and industry does IsoEnergy (ISENF) operate in?

A

IsoEnergy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.