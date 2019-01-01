QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.3K
Div / Yield
0.2/2.00%
52 Wk
9.85 - 10.08
Mkt Cap
220.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
22M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 10:07AM
Iron Spark I Inc is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Iron Spark I Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iron Spark I (ISAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iron Spark I (NASDAQ: ISAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iron Spark I's (ISAA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iron Spark I.

Q

What is the target price for Iron Spark I (ISAA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iron Spark I

Q

Current Stock Price for Iron Spark I (ISAA)?

A

The stock price for Iron Spark I (NASDAQ: ISAA) is $10 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iron Spark I (ISAA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Iron Spark I (NASDAQ:ISAA) reporting earnings?

A

Iron Spark I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iron Spark I (ISAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iron Spark I.

Q

What sector and industry does Iron Spark I (ISAA) operate in?

A

Iron Spark I is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.