Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Iron Mountain
The latest price target for Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting IRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.02% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Iron Mountain maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Iron Mountain, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Iron Mountain was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Iron Mountain (IRM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $60.00. The current price Iron Mountain (IRM) is trading at is $53.09, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
