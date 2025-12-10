December 10, 2025 7:13 AM 2 min read

This Amazon Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying AMZN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

ABM Logo
ABMABM Industries Inc
$44.660.90%
Overview
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$229.680.77%
APGE Logo
APGEApogee Therapeutics Inc
$74.840.13%
IOT Logo
IOTSamsara Inc
$44.291.14%
NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$63.630.47%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved