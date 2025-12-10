This Amazon Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Guggenheim analyst Simeon Siegel initiated coverage on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $300. Amazon shares closed at $227.92 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Jason Celino initiated coverage on Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $55. Samsara shares closed at $43.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim analyst Simeon Siegel initiated coverage on NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $77. Nike shares closed at $63.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst David Hoang initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $103. Apogee Therapeutics shares closed at $74.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets analyst David Silver initiated coverage on ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $54. ABM shares closed at $44.66 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
