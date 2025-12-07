As technology continues to drive economic growth, investor enthusiasm remains high in sectors like semiconductors, AI, and cloud computing. In the last trading week (December 1 – December 5), this wave of optimism has been fueled by strong earnings reports and positive future projections from key players in these industries, prompting market analysts to adjust their stock forecasts upward.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock jumped 31.53% ahead of the largest commercial communications array ever deployed in low earth orbit.

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) stock jumped 24.45% after the company reported strong quarterly results and issued upbeat guidance. Several analysts also raised their price forecasts on the stock.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) stock jumped 23.24% after MongoDB posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock jumped 22.83% after the company delivered solid results and guidance, signaling improving demand trends. Several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) stock jumped 20.9% after the retailer reported strong quarterly earnings and boosted its outlook, while multiple analysts raised their price forecasts.

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) stock jumped 20.76% after bullish AI and GPU demand momentum lifted infrastructure names, and several firms initiated coverage on the stock with price forecasts in the $100–$110 range.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) stock jumped 18.91% after the company reported robust results and highlighted strong demand for its connected operations cloud platform. Several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock jumped 18.8% with chip and packaging names trading higher as tech stocks rebounded following recent volatility.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock jumped 16.9% as semiconductor stocks rallied on improving sentiment toward AI and auto-chip demand, with tech shares broadly rebounding.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock jumped 16.41% ahead of the company's first dedicated launch for Japan's JAXA, boosting optimism around its launch cadence and government contract pipeline.

