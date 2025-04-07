April 7, 2025 11:38 AM 2 min read

This Reddit Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts initiated coverage on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $27.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $200. Axsome Therapeutics shares closed at $98.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst John Kilichowski initiated coverage on NETSTREIT Corp. NTST with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $18. Netstreit shares closed at $15.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali initiated coverage on Reddit, Inc. RDDT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $150. Reddit shares closed at $86.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Greg Renza initiated coverage on BeiGene, Ltd. ONC with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $312. BeiGene shares closed at $238.51 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying RDDT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

