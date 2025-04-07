This Reddit Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts initiated coverage on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc . IONS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $27.09 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc . AXSM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $200. Axsome Therapeutics shares closed at $98.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst John Kilichowski initiated coverage on NETSTREIT Corp. NTST with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $18. Netstreit shares closed at $15.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali initiated coverage on Reddit, Inc . RDDT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $150. Reddit shares closed at $86.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

RBC Capital analyst Greg Renza initiated coverage on BeiGene, Ltd. ONC with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $312. BeiGene shares closed at $238.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock