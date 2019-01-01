Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 61.97%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.71.

Revenue was up $30.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.27 which was followed by a 2.19% drop in the share price the next day.

