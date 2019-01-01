Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting IONS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.82% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $30.00. The current price Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) is trading at is $34.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.