International Seaways (NYSE:INSW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

International Seaways beat estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $54.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at International Seaways's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.77 -0.48 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.57 -0.63 -0.51 -0.48 Revenue Estimate 102.60M 77.97M 47.44M 48.84M Revenue Actual 94.67M 84.82M 46.30M 46.76M

