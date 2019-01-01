Infosys (NYSE:INFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 13
EPS
$0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$4.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.3B
Earnings History
Infosys Questions & Answers
When is Infosys (NYSE:INFY) reporting earnings?
Infosys (INFY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Infosys (NYSE:INFY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.23.
What were Infosys’s (NYSE:INFY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.7B, which beat the estimate of $2.6B.
